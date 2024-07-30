Westfield Washington district announces leadership appointments

As the 2024-25 school year approaches, Westfield Washington Schools has appointed two new members to its administrative team.

Chase Stinson, who served 19 years as the director of Student Services, will transition to the role of director of Human Resources.

Lindsay Tomamichel, previously the director of College, Career & Strategic Initiatives, will step into Stinson’s former role with a new title — director of Exceptional Learners.

Stinson looks forward to his new role. He replaces Stacey McGuire, who retired from the position at the end of 2023-24 school year.

“I am very excited about this new opportunity with the school district that I love,” Stinson stated. “I remain committed to assisting district team members in multiple capacities with your staffing needs, developing staff, recruitment and retention.”

Tomamichel will oversee the district’s special education programming. She joined Westfield Washington Schools in 2023. She previously served as assistant special education director at Mt. Vernon Community Schools. Prior to that, she was a district behavior consultant at Beech Grove City Schools. She began her career as a special education teacher at Charles A. Beard Memorial School Corp. in 2011.

“I am thrilled to return to my roots in special education,” Tomamichel stated. “I am deeply passionate about supporting our students with special needs and ensuring they receive the best possible education and resources. I look forward to working with our dedicated team to continue our tradition of excellence.”

Tomamichel’s previous role responsibilities will be shifted to the curriculum team.

The first day of school is Aug. 8.