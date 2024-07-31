Sculpture featuring bison, calf installed in Carmel’s Central Park

A sculpture featuring a mother bison and her calf has been installed in Carmel’s Central Park.

The piece, “Bison & Calf” by sculptor Dominic Benhura of Zimbabwe, is on the west side of the park between the lagoon and College Avenue. It was carved from a single serpentine stone with a hammer and chisel.

“Historically, bison were found throughout Indiana and were an integral part of the state’s grassland landscape, although they were all killed or migrated by 1830. The American bison is preserved as part of our history on the Indiana state seal, making it the ideal subject for the sculpture,” stated CCPR Director Michael Klitzing in a press release.

The sculpture cost $55,000, and with shipping and installation costs included, the total cost was $134,970. The project was commissioned by CCPR in 2022 and jointly funded by CCPR and Clay Township, which contributed local income tax dollars. Jayne During, owner of Kuaba Gallery in Carmel, facilitated the project.

The sculpture stands more than 7 feet tall and weighs approximately 15,000 pounds. It helps fulfill a vision in the 2010 Central Park master plan to surround the lagoon with artwork interesting and engaging to children.

Benhura completed most of the sculpture in Zimbabwe and added finishing touches on-site the last week of July.

“Bison & Calf” is the second sculpture by Benhura to be installed in Carmel. In 2022, the City of Carmel installed “Swing Me Higher, Mama” on the southeast corner of Main Street and Veterans Way.