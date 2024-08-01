Arts for Lawrence awarded Indiana Arts Commission grant

The Indiana Arts Commission announced July 25 that it awarded more than $16,000 to Arts for Lawrence through its Arts Organization Support grant program.

“We are incredibly excited and grateful to receive this grant from the Indiana Arts Commission,” Arts for Lawrence Executive Director Elana Thompson stated in an email. “This support will enable us to enhance our programming and engage more deeply with the community. It’s a significant step toward achieving our mission of making the arts accessible to everyone in Lawrence.”

During its June 14 quarterly business meeting, commission members approved funding recommendations for the organization’s Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs, according to a news release. Between the two grant programs, 338 organizations in 77 Indiana counties will receive funding.

“All across Indiana, we have seen the positive impact that investing in arts and creativity has on quality of life,” Indiana Arts Commission chair Anne Penny Valentine stated. “Each of the projects and organizations selected to receive funding are doing exceptional creative work in and for Hoosier communities. The commission is excited and honored to support the work these organizations are doing to engage the public, develop their communities and encourage creativity across our state.”

The Arts Organization Support grant will allow Arts for Lawrence to continue its mission while providing arts programming for the Lawrence community, the news release stated.

“Art and creativity foster connection and cohesion, support the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive and help build the kinds of communities where people want to live, work, play, study and stay,” Indiana Arts Commission Executive Director Miah Michaelsen stated. “In every corner of the Hoosier state, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that positively impacts the cultural, economic and educational climate of Indiana. It is a privilege to support the organizations building stronger Indiana communities through arts and creativity.”

Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

For more about the Indiana Arts Commission, visit in.gov/arts. For more about Arts for Lawrence, visit artsforlawrence.org.