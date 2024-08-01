Carmel police investigating police vehicle break-ins

Carmel police are investigating several vehicle break-ins, including police vehicles, near the Home Place area. At least one vehicle was a Westfield Police Department vehicle, from which a handgun was stolen, according to Westfield police.

A Carmel Police Department spokesman confirmed the break-ins occurred but did not immediately provide additional details.

According to police runs logged on Hamilton County’s websites, three vehicle thefts were reported between 7:08 and 9:40 a.m. July 31 near Home Place. Current has not received confirmation these were the police vehicle thefts.

The Noblesville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.