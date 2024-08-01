Emmylou Harris to visit Palladium, individual performances to go on sale 

Just added to the 2024-25 Center Presents schedule is legendary singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris, who has released more than 25 albums.

She will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 3, 2025 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

With subscription packages still available for the 2024-25 Center Presents Season at the Center for the Performing Arts, tickets for individual performances are on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 2 to the general public.

Harris has recorded with such diverse artists as Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Gram Parsons, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Beck, Elvis Costello, Johnny Cash and Lyle Lovett. Harris is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a recipient of the Grammy Lifetime AchievementAward, the Billboard Century Award, 14 Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards and four Americana Awards. Her performance at the Palladium is part of the Printing Partners Encore Series.