Indy Shorts awards prizes

The Indy Shorts International Film Festival presented more than $35,000 in cash prizes July 27 at the awards presentation.

The three grand prize-winning films, “Crust” (Jens Kevin Georg, Germany), “Wouldn’t Make It Any Other Way” (Hao Zhou, United States) and “The Brown Dog” (Jamie-James Medina and Nadia Hallgren, United States) received their qualification for the 2025 Academy Awards in their respective categories and $5,000 in cash awards.

The Indiana Spotlight Award and the $2,000 cash prize was presented to directors Adam Oppenheim and Samuel-Ali Mirpoorian for their film “Saving Superman.” The Audience Choice Award Winners were announced July 29.

The Overall Audience Choice Award and $2,000 cash prize went to “Jane Austen’s Period Drama” by Julia Aks and Steve Pinder (United States).

The Indiana Spotlight Audience Choice Award and $500 cash prize went to “The Ice Cream Man” by Robert Moniot. This was the world premiere of “The Ice Cream Man,” and more than 600 people attended the two sold-out screenings at Indy Shorts.

“With a record number of 5,130 short film submissions, and only 206 shorts selected for the festival, it is a remarkable accomplishment to be recognized as an award winner today,” stated Heartland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. “Congratulations to all of the award-winning filmmakers whose shorts stood out to our esteemed jury members in a sea of amazing films.”