OneZone announces August speakers

OneZone Chamber of Commerce will host Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg for its Aug. 9 “Eggs & Issues” morning program; Andy Mork of Mork Productions for the Aug. 13 “Caffeinated Conversations”; and Realtor Crystal White for the OWN Tactical Workshop conversation Aug. 28.

According to a chamber announcement, Rosenberg has served as Secretary of Commerce for Gov. Eric Holcomb’s cabinet since his appointment in August 2023.

“In his role, Rosenberg leads the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, guiding the strategy and growth of the state’s economy and its related economic development efforts,” the announcement stated. “Rosenberg joined the IEDC in August 2021. Prior to becoming secretary of commerce, he served as the IEDC’s chief operating officer and chief of staff.”

“Eggs & Issues” starts at 8 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Bridgewater Club, 3535 East 161st St., Carmel. The member price is $30 and $40 for nonmembers.

Mork is the founder of Mork Productions, an Indianapolis-based video production and editing company specializing in short-form video content. According to OneZone, he will share the effectiveness of video for a company’s marketing efforts.

“We are excited to welcome Andy to our August Caffeinated Conversation,” OneZone President and CEO Jack Russell stated. “Andy brings insight and knowledge to not only video content but also how to communicate effectively. This will be a must-attend if you are looking to enhance your video and communication content.”

The event is free for members and starts at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Pinheads, 13825 Britton Park Rd., Fishers.

White will discuss “Networking Best Practices for Women” during the OWN Tactical Workshop, set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at The Balmoral House, 10101 Hamilton Hills Lane, Unit 100, Fishers.

White is a licensed Realtor and broker with more than 20 years of experience in real estate and sales, according to OneZone.

“We know that networking plays a key role in growing your business,” Russell stated.

“That is why we are excited to welcome Crystal to our August OWN Tactical Workshop. Those in attendance will learn tips and tricks on how to improve their networking skills.”

Reservations for all OneZone events can be made at onezonechamber.com or by calling 317-436-4653.