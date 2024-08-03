New chef at Hotel Carmichael looking forward to community engagement

Rising through the ranks at Hotel Carmichael, chef Chris Coorts became executive chef in April and brings a passion for creativity, flavors and variety to the role.

Coorts, 32, wants patrons to feel she is more than a chef in the kitchen and aims to be “the face of the food” she creates as they enjoy her work.

“The community can expect more personal interaction with me as I will be actively involved in local events such as Late Night on Main and Oktoberfest and engaging directly with guests and being open to their feedback,” Coorts said.

Inspired by her mom, who she described as a “cabinet chef for her unique ability to create delicious meals from unconventional ingredients,” Coorts entered cooking competitions growing up. Her specialties were jams and jellies.

Coorts, who grew up in Kentucky, graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in St. Louis and began her journey to executive chef working at various restaurants, including Eddie Merlot’s.

Hired as a line cook for Hotel Carmichael in August 2022, Coorts was soon promoted to lead cook. A year later she became purchasing manager for operations, food and beverage. During a brief time as interim executive chef, Coorts participated in the interview process for a new sous chef.

“This experience reignited my passion for the kitchen,” Coorts said.

As a result, she applied for the executive chef position.

“I became a chef driven by the desire for stability and job security, knowing that people always have to eat,” Coorts said.

But she also found the profession was an outlet for her love of art.

“In the kitchen, I discovered that being a chef allowed me to blend my artistic talents with my love for food, creating a unique and fulfilling form of expression,” Coorts said.

While variety and creativity drive her, Coorts said her specialty is lamb chops. She also enjoys making fried chicken.

“Working in Carmel allows me to explore innovative ideas and contribute to a community that values and encourages creative expression,” Coorts said.