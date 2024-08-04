Fishers Century Club donates to Shop For Kids

Fishers Century Club members selected Shop For Kids as the winning charity during the club’s July 16 quarterly meeting.

Shop For Kids is a Hamilton County-based nonprofit that, for the past 15 years, has helped local law enforcement officers take underprivileged children shopping for Christmas. The organization will receive about $3,000 from the Century Club, which is still collecting this quarter’s donations from members.

“I want to thank the guys who attended and support the Fishers Century Club. This group of guys use the simple power of numbers to give a charity, like Shop For Kids, unexpected funds,” Shop For Kids board chair Dustin Dixon said. “These funds will bless additional kids in our community when officers take them Christmas shopping later this year. I’d encourage guys looking to network and hear about local organizations to come to the next Fishers Century Club.”

Dixon said that through the Shop For Kids program, local officers are paired with children from around the community to provide items the kids need and an item they want. For more information about Shop For Kids, visit facebook.com/ShopForKidsHC.

The Fishers Century Club’s next meeting will be Sept. 17, when members select the next quarterly winner. According to an announcement from the organization, the September meeting will mark more than $40,000 in donations since the club was founded in mid-2021.

The club’s goal is to reach 100 members who each contribute $100 per quarter, which would mean a donation of $10,000 every three months to local charities.

For more information and a list of previous winners, visit fisherscenturyclub.com.