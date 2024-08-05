Carmel native’s career taking off as Navy aviator

Ensign Clay Wright of Carmel is serving in the U.S. Navy assigned to Training Squadron (VT) 28, where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world.

Wright, a 2018 graduate of Cathedral High School, joined the Navy two years ago. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Vanderbilt University in 2022.

“All of the role models in my life have a military background,” Wright said. “I saw how it tested their personal growth, and I wanted that. I was already interested in aviation because my dad is a civilian pilot, and the Navy gave me the chance to make a career of flying.”

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those he grew up with in Carmel, he said.

“My parents instilled the values of hard work and honesty early in life,” Wright said. “They taught me to put my best foot forward in anything I set my mind to accomplish.”

Wright serves as a student pilot assigned to VT 28, a U.S. Navy primary flight training squadron at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas.

“I like the camaraderie even though we are competing against each other,” Wright said. “I also enjoy that it is not a monotonous job. Every day is a different challenge, and you have to stay flexible.”

The aviation squadron’s primary mission is to train future naval aviators to fly as well as instill leadership and officer values, according to the Navy. Students must complete many phases of flight training to graduate, including aviation preflight indoctrination, primary flight training and advanced flight training. After successfully completing the program, naval aviators earn their “Wings of Gold.”

After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet, the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet or the SH-60 Seahawk helicopter. These aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea.

Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.

Wright has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of my first solo flight, because it built my confidence,” he said.

Wright is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my parents, Jean and Aaron, for being loving and supporting me throughout my life,” added Wright. “I also want to thank my brother, Owen, for always pushing me to be better.”