Education foundation: Carey Ridge Elementary School expands for cross-categorical program

The halls at Carey Ridge Elementary School will have a new look when students return Aug. 8.

Westfield Washington Schools officials dedicated the opening of the cross-categorical wing July 23. The cross-categorical special education program allows students with different abilities to be educated in a group environment and receive varied systems of support for instruction.

Construction of the new wing included eight classrooms, a sensory room, bathroom renovations, HVAC renovations, new drinking fountains and parking lot updates. The new wing will house 55 students in the 2024-25 school year.

“Cross-cat is an autism program — I like to say it’s like another chance for the autism population,” said Lynn Czizek, WWS cross-categorical lead educator. “It’s an autism program for either the kids who have a mild cognitive delay or they present as if they have a mild cognitive delay, kindergarten through fourth grade. All of the students who fit that who are in the Westfield district come (to Carey Ridge) now, we’re the only school that houses this program.”

Principal Andy Hilton said the change was a long process, but one that was crucial for the success of those students who thrive in the cross-categorical program.

“Three years that we have been planning with a lot of input form teachers, from parents and the kids. If you go to the sensory room, those (items) are all kid approved,” Hilton said. “We found a group of kiddos who were not finding success in the classroom, but we knew they could find success. They just needed maybe a little bit of a different environment or supports. Whatever it is, they’re now finding success and it’s because of all of our teachers, our parents, the outside supports. These kiddos who can’t always communicate for themselves, they have a whole team behind them.”

All kindergarten through fourth-grade students who need those services attend Carey Ridge. After elementary, those services are provided at the intermediate, middle and high schools.

“Our number one goal is that they don’t need us anymore. We have had students leave the program because they didn’t need us anymore,” Czizek said. “With my child, I had a village. You can check with that village, is this normal, like that. I feel like we are giving families of students who don’t communicate in a typical fashion a village.”

School board president Amber Willis said the program is one of the best in the nation.

“This cross-categorical program has built such a stellar reputation, and parents of exceptional learners seek out our district nationally,” Willis said. “This program represents our unwavering commitment to providing an inclusive and supportive educational environment where every student can thrive.”

Adam Cook is one of those parents. Cook’s 8-year-old son will begin in the program this year, transferring in from an applied behavior analysis center in Carmel.

“This is his first structured classroom program,” Cook said. “I think it’s time for him to take the steps to be in a school. We’re actually moving to Westfield to be a part of this program, because it’s amazing. His music therapist teaches here. She said from the first time she met him, this was the place he should be.”

In addition to educational services, the cross-categorical program provides qualifying children with speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy. The students also spend time in general education groups when possible for things like field trips and class parties.

“We do all of that as much as they can handle. If it’s too much, then we can come back to where it’s a little quieter,” Czizek said.

Cook said he’s excited about those opportunities for his son.

“It’s a great program,” he said. “The fact that they’re putting more money into it, each classroom has six to eight kids and that is amazing. They have their specialized classes but they also try to find out what they’re good at, and they put them in with the neurotypical kids to get some socialization which can only help everyone as well — my son coming out of his shell, and other kids can understand the different needs.”

Classroom sizes will be capped at eight students. The sensory room can be converted to an additional classroom if more students enroll.

Superintendent Paul Kaiser said the Carey Ridge project is a symbol of the inclusive nature of Westfield Washington school district.

“Programs like the cross-categorical program are so special for our kids. It allows them to thrive and just improve,” Kaiser said.

Czizek said the most important part of the program is that it’s still public education — just tailored for those who need it most.

“They are regular kids. They’re always underestimated,” she said. “There are people who feel like, because (the children) might not be speaking, they feel like they can’t hear them. They hear it all. They’re kids. They’re just kids who communicate differently.”

DESTINATION WESTFIELD

The new wing at Carey Ridge Elementary School is the first completed project under the Destination Westfield umbrella, the district’s strategic plan based on past enrollment growth and future enrollment projections.

Additional improvements include a new transportation center, expansion of educational and playground space at Virginia F. Wood Early Learning Center, athletic field and tennis court improvements, a community center with event space and the addition of two new schools — Westfield Middle School West, expected to be complete in 2027; and Midland Crossing Elementary, with project completion anticipated in 2026.

Learn more at wws.k12.in.us/about-us/destination-westfield-24.