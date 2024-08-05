Reunited Doobies continue tour

When Pat Simmons asked Michael McDonald if he wanted to rejoin The Doobie Brothers for a few shows for the band’s 50th anniversary tour, he had no idea how long it would last.

“It turned out to be serendipitous,” said Simmons, the band’s guitarist and one of its founding members. “Mike joined us for a few shows. I think he was enjoying himself. It’s turned into more shows. He’s always been welcome to come and play with us. He’s been in and out through the years, singing on a few albums we’ve done and showing up at shows. It’s extended into years now. We’ll see how long he can stand us.”

McDonald will be part of The Doobie Brothers’ performance Aug. 17 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Steve Winwood is the opening act at 7 p.m.

The 50th anniversary tour was supposed to start in 2020 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Doobie Brothers appeared with McDonald in 2021.

McDonald joined the band in 1975 as a temporary replacement for Tom Johnston, who became ill during a national tour. He fit in so well, he became a full-time member until the band took a four-year hiatus in 1982.

“For me, it brings together both eras of the band,” Simmons said. “When Mike’s not there, we might do one or two of his songs. It’s nothing like having the real guy there singing his stuff. For the audience, it’s a pretty special experience. Mike certainly has his own fan base. Some might not even like The Doobie Brothers but they like Mike. We kind of pick up his audience as well.”

Simmons said the band is rehearsing a new song, “Walk This Road,” that it hopes to debut this summer.

“I think we’re ready to perform it now,” he said. “It’s getting it right and where do you put a song that nobody knows. I guess that’s where everybody wants to take a bathroom break.”

Simmons, 75, said the band tries to stay prepared for long tours.

“We do the best we can,” he said. “We do try to take care of ourselves. We’re not the young kids we once were. Playing live keeps you in the game. We’re lucky to have a great repertoire. Everybody has been involved in writing. Everybody contributes and everybody sings.”

Simmons, who wrote and sings “Black Water,” wrote “Cannonball” from the 2021 album “Liberté,” a song about motorcycles

“It goes family, band and motorcycles,” he said of his three loves. “It’s about a cross-country ride that I’ve done a few times called the Motorcycle Cannonball.”

