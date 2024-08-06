Additional road closures to impact Noblesville this month

Closures and restrictions for the Reimagine Pleasant Street Project for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of 10th Street and Pleasant Street began this month.

Noblesville Communications Director Lexie Rock said the closures are anticipated to last until November. Rock said the Reimagine Pleasant Street Project is a multiphased transportation project that will improve mobility and complement Noblesville’s growth.

“The project will create a safe, vibrant corridor for residents to drive, walk or bike to downtown Noblesville while alleviating traffic congestion along Ind. 32,” Rock stated. “The project is expected to reduce traffic through downtown Noblesville by 20 percent and will also provide a link for three major trails (Nickel Plate, Midland Trace and Riverwalk) to connect Noblesville with Hamilton County and the greater Indianapolis area.”

Rock said when the Indiana Department of Transportation opens the intersection of Ind. 32 and 8th Street in downtown Noblesville, Pleasant Street will close between 8th and 12th Streets, and 10th Street will close from south of Pleasant Street to north of Walnut Street.

The 8th Street and 12th Street intersections at Pleasant Street will remain open throughout construction and residents will always have access to their property.

The official detour route will use 8th Street, Greenfield Avenue and 16th Street. Rock said to help with traffic flow along the detour route, a temporary traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Greenfield Avenue and 16th Street and will be fully activated when the closure begins. Drivers using Greenfield Avenue should prepare to stop.

The temporary signal will remain in place for Phase 2 of the Pleasant Street Project, which is expected to be finished by the end of 2025.

The following traffic changes will begin this month:

• Opening of Ind. 32 between 6th and 9th streets in downtown Noblesville (in progress)

• Temporary closure of Pleasant Street at 10th Street (until November

• Temporary closure of 10th Street from south of Pleasant Street to north of Walnut Street (Until Nov. 2024)

• Continued closure of Pleasant Street between 8th and 10th streets (until November)

• Temporary Signal at Greenfield Avenue and 16th Street intersection (until November 2025)

For more, visit reimaginepleasantst.com.