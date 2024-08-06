Costumes star in Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre event

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present “Fashion at The Florence: GHDT Costumes Past and Present on the Runway” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at The Florence, 329 Gradle Dr., Carmel.

The fundraiser supports production expenses for the company’s new season, which begins with “Autumn Nights” Oct. 25-26 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

GHDT is known for its costumes that range from simple elegance to fantastic fashion, and often with a global flair. GHDT Executive Artistic Director Gregory Hancock makes or curates all the costumes for the company’s productions.

“People often have great interest in the costumes of GHDT and are fascinated with the stories behind the costumes” Hancock stated. “I have selected costumes from the vast and eclectic collection that represent a small portion of the scope of costuming in GHDT productions.”

According to organizers, the event will be a unique opportunity to hear Hancock talk about the inspiration behind many of his creations and see them presented as fashion on the runway, instead of the concert stage.

It will be the first event held in The Florence following the final installation of additional theatrical lighting and a new sound system installed in July.

“This black box setting is a perfect fit for a fashion show,” Hancock stated. “Audiences will have up-close viewing so they can see intricate details and the brilliant colors of the costumes, enhanced with theatrical lighting and an energetic track of music. Our models will include the GHDT dancers and special guests. As a fundraising event, we hope the audience will not only have a unique experience, but also consider contributing to our New Season Giving Campaign. Donations from individuals help GHDT grow and thrive as a professional arts organization in central Indiana.”

The event is for ages 21 and older with cocktail or semi-formal attire requested. There will be a silent auction and light refreshments offered. Seating is limited. Tickets are $100.

For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.