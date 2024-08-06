Night & Day diversions – August 6, 2024

‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” runs through Aug. 25 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Zach Day will perform Aug. 9, followed by The Cohen-Rutkowski Project featuring Sandy Lomaz Aug. 10 at the Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com

Symphony on the Prairie

Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA concert is set for Aug. 9, followed by Yächtley Crëw with opening act Rock E Bassoon Aug. 10 at Symphony on the Prairie at Conner Prairie in Fishers. Both performances start at 8 p.m. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

Cage The Elephant

Cage The Elephant will perform on its “Neon Pill” tour at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.