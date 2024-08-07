Duke Energy to conduct drone inspections

Residents of Boone and Hamilton counties may notice drones inspecting power lines during August.

The inspections are part of a Duke Energy program to inspect overhead power lines and electrical equipment across the region to improve power reliability and strengthen the electric grid.

Drone inspections are underway in Zionsville, Westfield, Carmel, Cicero, Fishers and Noblesville and are scheduled to conclude by the end of the month.

According to a release issued by Duke Energy July 29, drones will assist crews in safely and efficiently inspecting substations and individual transformers that are difficult to access. The aerial vantage point allows the company to easily identify any equipment that needs repair or replacement and to get a clear view of vegetation growth around power lines.

The small craft are operated by licensed pilots who are trained to capture visual and GPS data directly related to improving the safety and reliability of electric infrastructure. The technology allows crews to work more quickly and efficiently than traditional ground inspections.

Duke Energy began utilizing drone inspection in 2017. Learn more at duke-energy.com/GridInspections.