New Fishers Meijer store moving forward

Plans for a new 75,000-square-foot Meijer store were approved by the City of Fishers Planned Unit Development Committee and Plan Commission, both of which met Aug. 7 to review updated architectural renderings for the development, which includes a gas station.

The Fishers City Council will have final approval for the new grocery store, at the corner of Southeastern Parkway and North Cyntheanne Road.

Some of the revised architectural features in the plan included raised parapets to hide rooftop equipment, more color variations for the precast concrete siding, additional awnings on the exterior and visual barriers for exterior loading and storage areas. The gas station also was reconfigured, so the pumps were not facing the road.

Brian Smallwood, a civil engineer working with Meijer, told the PUD Committee that the landscaping also was modified with the intent of reducing the impact of car headlights on nearby residential neighborhoods. He said a berm — raised ground — is planned at the edges of the property.

“It’s shown… between 3- to 4-feet high with landscaping placed on top,” he said. “It sort of undulates through there. But the idea is that the landscaping berm all along Southeastern (Parkway) is the minimum height to help screen for traffic and headlights and that sort of thing.”

During the Plan Commission meeting, which directly followed the PUD Committee, numerous residents of adjacent neighborhoods spoke during a public hearing on the issue. Some were opposed — primarily citing increased traffic — while others supported the plans.

Marina McQueary said although the site is zoned for commercial use, she believes that zoning designation should have been reviewed.

“Many county planning and zoning commissions in Indiana have a time limit where, if (a site has) not been activated or developed within five to seven years, they come back and they get another approval,” she said. “The one thing about this is, I feel like we’ve kind of all moved out there in the middle of nothing and we have all these wonderful homes, and now all of a sudden, we become a retail destination.”

McQueary pointed out that, in addition to more general traffic from people coming to shop at the store, there would be additional large-truck traffic because of deliveries.

Terry Wilkins said the new store would be a positive addition to the area, especially for senior citizens in a nearby 55-plus community.

“Proximity to pharmacies ensures that seniors can quickly obtain their medications, which is vital for managing chronic conditions,” he said. “Close-by stores save time and energy, making daily tasks less burdensome on seniors, and this convenience can significantly improve the quality of life for seniors’ social and mental health. Local stores often serve as social hubs for seniors, who can interact with neighbors and friends, helping to combat loneliness and isolation, and they also provide employment opportunities, allowing seniors to supplement their income while contributing to the wellbeing of the community.”

During the Plan Commission’s discussion of the proposal, Commission Member Pete Peterson — who also is a city council member — said the city can’t take away a property owner’s land rights.

“If it’s zoned in a certain fashion, we can’t go back and turn it around and rezone it in another way without the consent of that landowner,” he said. “This was zoned commercial. It was planned on being commercial.”

Peterson agreed with people who said traffic will be affected.

“I can’t bring a development in here, whether it be houses, apartments or even business, without somebody coming back and telling us, ‘You’re going to increase traffic,’” he said. “You’re not lying. Yes, we are going to increase traffic. That’s what happens when you’re in a growing community.”

The Plan Commission unanimously approved a favorable recommendation for the updated Meijer plans, which now go to the Fishers City Council. The council’s next meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Fishers Municipal Center theater, 1 Municipal Dr.