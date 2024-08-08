Promenade Trails celebrates new cottages with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Promenade Trails of Noblesville, a 55-and-better-community, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 8 for the new community, which recently completed construction on several cottage homes.

The event, held at 17719 Pathfinder Trail in Noblesville, included remarks by Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen and was attended by officials from the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, community members, residents and Promenade Trails staff.

According to Sara Walsh, director of corporate communications for the developer, The Justus Companies, the event had a Hawaiian theme, and the Promenade Trails community welcomed guests with leis and tropical beverages. Jensen highlighted the importance of the development for the Noblesville community, and Walt Justus, president of The Justus Companies, thanked the city, the chamber and the Promenade Trails staff for their involvement in bringing the community to life.

Promenade Trails offers leasing options with monthly rents starting at $1,514 for apartments and $2,360 for cottage homes. Walsh said the community is designed to provide residents with the benefits of for-sale homes, maintenance-free living, social and wellness programming and the flexibility of leasing without HOA fees and the responsibilities of home ownership.

Walsh said the community building, scheduled for completion by summer 2025, will feature a courtyard with a pool, grilling stations, perennial gardens, a pergola and an outdoor TV. Indoor amenities will include a clubroom for parties and events, a wellness center, a life-enrichment center, a pet spa, a pub, fireside lounges and more.

Following the ribbon cutting, Walsh said attendees toured the new cottages and explored building plans while enjoying a Hawaiian brunch.

For more, contact [email protected].