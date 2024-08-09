Chatham Hills superintendent earns national golf award

Chad Allen, superintendent of the golf course at The Club at Chatham Hills, is the recipient of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America 2025 Emerging Leader Award.

Allen took a nontraditional path into the turf industry. He began his professional career as a substance abuse counselor, but opted for a career change as the stresses of that job began to add up. Allen was encouraged by his brother and fellow golf course superintendent, Brad Allen, to try a career on the green.

“I got hooked right away,” Allen stated. “Little did I know it would turn out to be something that would profoundly impact my life.”

Allen earned a turfgrass management degree online from Penn State’s World Campus and quickly rose through the ranks from the maintenance team to assistant superintendent at Chatham Hills before being named as superintendent in 2022.

Allen also is active with GCSAA and the Indiana Golf Course Superintendents Association chapter. He serves as secretary/treasurer of the Indiana GCSA. Allen was the first person in Indiana to complete the GCSAA’s Assistant Superintendent Certificate Series and serves as a GCSAA Grassroots Ambassador. Ambassadors are matched with members of Congress to cultivate relationships and advocate on the key issues impacting golf. Allen is paired with U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz.

Allen stated he is “beyond honored and grateful” to win the Emerging Leader Award and has no plans to leave Chatham Hills.

“I’m very comfortable where I am at,” he stated. “I feel very lucky. I have to pinch myself a lot. I am living the dream, but that doesn’t stop me from wanting to grow and learn. I’m going to keep on grinding.”

The Emerging Leader Award is presented in partnership with John Deere to individuals who have served as a superintendent with less than five years of experience or a student, associate member or assistant superintendent who displays continuous growth in service and leadership.

Allen has been a member of GCSAA for six years. He will be honored Feb. 6, 2025, during the GCSAA Conference and Trade Show in San Diego, Calif.

Learn more about The Club at Chatham Hills 18- and 9-hole courses at chathamhills.com/golf.