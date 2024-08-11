Opinion: Small problems don’t have to become big deals

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

Perhaps it’s a small, selfless gesture that can make a big, immediate impact on civility in Carmel. Think of a nagging irritation. Something that bothers you is not life changing in nature, but an irritation, nonetheless. As an example, the neighbor who mows the yard and leaves the grass clippings on the sidewalk or in the street. While seemingly minor, it can inconvenience others, like a grandmother worried about slipping while walking with her grandchildren. Perhaps the thought never crossed your mind.

Seeing it, what would happen if you were to pick up the blower and without fanfare or attention, use the modern convenience to quickly blow away the problem? I agree you shouldn’t have to, but what if the owner of that sidewalk doesn’t know how to be a good neighbor? What if the homeowner is dealing with a sick parent, sick child, sick dog, sick somebody and assumed getting the grass cut was good enough?

And don’t forget the flipside. We all have an irritation we create for others. So, as we point the finger at our neighbor, remember civility is a choice. Make it your first choice and don’t let the grass clippings ruin your day. Just blow them away.