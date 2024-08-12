Director of state’s homeland security department named next Carmel Fire Department chief

Joel Thacker, executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, has been selected as the next chief of the Carmel Fire Department.

He will begin the new role Sept. 3.

“Joel has been repeatedly called upon at both local and state levels for his leadership and knowledge in public safety,” Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam stated. “I am thrilled to have his expertise focused on our community, leading an impressive team that is committed to the safety of our residents, businesses and visitors.”

Thacker will replace David Haboush, who is retiring after 32 years with CFD. He has served as chief since 2015.

Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Thacker to serve as executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in 2022. He previously served as state fire marshal, director of the state’s fire and building safety division and chief of the Plainfield Fire Territory.

“On behalf of the State of Indiana, I want to thank Joel for his years of service to Hoosier taxpayers,” Holcomb stated. “I am personally grateful for his commitment to public safety and constant collaboration with the cabinet. The City of Carmel and Mayor Finkam are fortunate to have him.”

The city will hold a public swearing-in ceremony. A date has not been announced.

“It is an honor to serve the firefighters and people of Carmel and to support Mayor Finkam’s vision,” Thacker stated. “Preparedness is crucial for the success of Hoosier families, communities and the state, and I look forward to advancing training, while supporting all partners in ensuring the safety of the Carmel community.”

A licensed paramedic, Thacker has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in criminal justice and public safety from Indiana University.