Fishers coach happy about Muay Thai’s Olympic debut

By Cassie King

Muay Thai made its debut as a demonstrative sport during the recent Paris 2024 Olympics, marking a milestone for the ancient martial art and offering a global platform to showcase its unique traditions and techniques.

Jamie Bradley, head coach and founder of KruFit, 9824 North by Northeast Blvd. in Fishers, is pleased to see her sport in the spotlight.

“I’ve been training Muay Thai for nearly 20 years and I’m so excited to finally see the art and sport gain the recognition it is due,” she said.

Bradley is a 2007 International Kickboxing Federation World Classic Muay Thai champion and trained extensively in Thailand, where the sport originated. In 2017, she began working with USA Muay Thai to promote the sport by hosting the first-ever youth development event in the Midwest.

Muay Thai, also known as “Thai boxing,” was featured in a demonstrative side program at the Olympics, which wrapped up Aug. 11. More than 1,000 Muay Thai boxers from 24 countries participated, with highlights including exhibitions, workshops and bouts Aug. 5 and 6. Renowned boxer Buakaw Banchamek also performed the traditional “wai khru” ritual, paying respect to the gods, earth and humankind and asking for an honorable fight.

Muay Thai is distinguished from other martial arts by the use of fists, elbows, knees and shins, often called the “Art of Eight Limbs.” Its cultural roots and unique prefight rituals set it apart from martial arts like karate or taekwondo.

Competitions typically are three-minute rounds with athletes wearing protective gear. Scoring is based on effective strikes, using a 10-point system.

The inclusion of Muay Thai as a demonstrative sport is a step toward full Olympic recognition. Success in Paris could lead to increased global viewership and participation, providing financial support and more opportunities for athletes. The event also offers a chance to raise awareness of the sport among Americans, including in central Indiana.

Jayden Stafford, a fighter from KruFit training, expressed his enthusiasm.

“Muay Thai being featured in the 2024 Olympics is a great accomplishment for all fighters, coaches and promoters within the sport,” he said. “We have all been working toward this in some way for years. (The Olympics) has always been a dream of mine but was never a possible goal to set as my sport was not in the Olympics. I may not be ready now, but it gives me something to work toward; it is my new motivation.”

Bradley said KruFit offers a community for those new to the sport and to competitive fighters.

“In fact, many of our students come to us in an effort to lose weight and improve their fitness,” she said. “It’s part of my story and how I found Muay Thai — walking into the gym at 230 pounds and competitively fighting at 120 pounds.”

For those interested in learning more about Muay Thai, KruFit offers a free trial class. For more, visit krufit.com.