Indiana artists take to the streets in Zionsville

Painters from across Indiana spent time in the streets in the Village Aug. 3 for the 22nd annual Zionsville Paint Out.
The Zionsville Paint Out is a competition open to youth, teen and adult artists who create an original painting on canvas or other medium between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. outdoors around the town. This year’s event had 57 participants.
Rachel Dowd, an artist from Spencerville, participated in her first paint out this year. She said Zionsville provides an abundance of inspiration for artists.
“I love how quaint it is,” Dowd said. “There are so many fences and flowers and gables and subjects to share.”
Dowd said events like the paint out also provide artists with a lot of camaraderie as they share their love of creating in a fun — and slightly competitive — environment. Monetary awards are given to the top three professional artists, with the first-place winner’s name added to the Cynthia Van Tassel Yeo Plein Air Award plaque, on display at the SullivanMunce Cultural Center.
Awards are also given to the top three amateur painters in youth (ages 7 to 11), teen (ages 12 to 17) and adult categories.
This year’s winners are:
Youth
- First — Romona Allen, 9, Zionsville
- Second — McKinley Shafer, 10, Zionsville
- Third — Izzy Yeo, 9, Zionsville
- Honorable mention — Scarlet Robertson, 8, Fishers
Teen
- First — Dana Jean Mansell, 15, Zionsville
- Second — Maya Shafer, 15, Zionsville
- Third — Vivian Yeo, 13, Zionsville
- Honorable mention — Afton Stayte, 15, Zionsville
Adult amateur
- First — Josiah West, Westfield
- Second — Reba Toloday, Zionsville
- Third — Elsa Eckart, Zionsville
- Honorable mention — Al Breeze, Carmel
- Honorable mention — Marie Shafer, Zionsville
Adult Professional
- First — Donna Shortt, Indianapolis
- Second — Mary Ann Davis, Indianapolis
- Third — Scott Miller, Zionsville
- Honorable mention — Phillip Lynam, Avon
- Honorable mention — Rachel Dowd, Spencerville
Participating artists represented Avon; Bargersville; Brownsburg; Carmel; Dillsboro; Fishers; Greenfield; Greentown; Indianapolis; Sheridan; Spencerville; Westfield; West Lafayette; and Zionsville.
The Zionsville Paint Out is sponsored by SullivanMunce Cultural Center and Indiana Plein Air Painters Association.
The SullivanMunce Cultural Center, 225 West Hawthorne St., has an art center, a collecting history museum, a genealogy library and also serves as the Town of Zionsville’s Welcome Center. Learn more at sullivanmunce.org.