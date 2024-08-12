Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Carmel parking garage

The Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting of a suspect in a parking garage by a Carmel Police Department officer.

According to ISP, Carmel police responded at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 11 to an apartment complex in the 12800 block of Old Meridian Street after receiving a report of harassment and stalking. They located a blue Dodge Charger matching the description of the suspect vehicle on the third floor of the parking garage approximately half an hour later occupied by an adult male.

An officer parked his vehicle in front of the car and exited it, ordering the suspect to get out of his car. Soon another officer arrived, but the suspect did not comply and instead drove the Charger into a police vehicle. One of the officers fired shots from his handgun into the windshield of the Charger.

After the shots were fired, the Charger’s wheels continued to spin, and officers broke a window to remove the suspect from the vehicle and handcuff him, according to ISP. The suspect had a gunshot injury and was treated on scene by the officers until paramedics arrived.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in stable condition with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

One of the police officers suffered a cut hand during the incident and received treatment at a hospital.

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on critical incident leave during the investigation.