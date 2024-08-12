Road projects approved in Westfield

The Westfield Board of Public Works and Safety approved two contracts related to road projects in July.

The board approved an agreement with Midwest Paving for road widening of Tomlinson Road between 196th Street and Chatham Hills Boulevard.

“This is a highly anticipated project that residents have been anticipating for several years,” city engineer Michael Pierce said.

The contract totals $618,244 and work is expected to be completed by October. Pierce said the project received five bids, with low bidder Midwest Paving coming in about 30 percent below the engineer’s estimated budget.

The board also approved a roundabout construction and inspection services contract American Structurepoint, Inc. for future construction of a roundabout at 151st Street and Towne Road.

Pierce said the city received 13 bids, and will pay American Structurepoint, Inc. — the lowest responsible bidder — a total contract price of $250,335. Construction is anticipated to take place in spring 2025.