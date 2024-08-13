North Central High School welcomes new principal

Jagga Rent was recently approved by the Washington Township School Board to become the next principal of North Central High School after a comprehensive hiring process involving broad-based stakeholder input.

Rent welcomed students on the first day of school Aug. 1.

“We are thrilled by Mr. Jagga Rent’s appointment as the new principal of North Central High School,” stated Nataki Pettigrew, chief academic and DEI officer. “Mr. Rent brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach that aligns with our district’s strategic goals and the unique needs of our diverse educational community. Mr. Rent will join a school community known for its deeply rooted Panther traditions and rich heritage. I am confident that Mr. Rent’s transformative leadership and commitment to educational excellence will elevate North Central to even greater achievements. North Central is undoubtedly poised for an exciting new chapter with Mr. Rent at the helm.”

Rent’s extensive background in educational administration spans multiple roles and settings. He has served as an administrator in urban and suburban settings and has demonstrated an understanding of the importance of culturally responsive instructional practices and has a proven track record of fostering inclusive learning environments that promote academic excellence and personal growth.

Rent was previously the principal of Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate Junior High School. Before that, he served as an assistant principal and dean at Hamilton Southeastern High School. He received both his bachelor’s degree in secondary education and master’s degree in educational administration from Ball State University.

Rent’s impact extends beyond his recent administrative roles through his involvement as a Level Up Leadership Presenter for emerging education leaders through the Indiana Department of Education as well as an Empowering Diverse Leader Mentor for the Indiana Association of School Principals.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to embark on this new journey as the next Principal at North Central High School,” Rent stated. “I am eager to contribute to the school’s rich tradition and history of excellence. I look forward to collaborating with the Washington Township community to continue their legacy of success.”

Rent is married to Finae Rent, and they have three children, Jaelynne, 11, Journie, 10, and Jagga Jr., 7. Finae Rent recently joined Eastwood Middle School as the new assistant principal. The family’s children will enroll in Washington Township Schools.