Washington Township Schools celebrate opening of new Northview Middle School

Washington Township Schools marked a significant milestone July 30 with the grand opening of the new Northview Middle School. Originally located on Westfield Boulevard, the new facility at 9020 N. College Ave. represents the district’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art educational environments that blend design excellence, cost-effectiveness and sustainability, according to WTS officials.

The two-story structure, designed to accommodate up to 1,050 students, features enhanced security measures and the latest energy-efficient systems, including LED lighting. Among its facilities is a dedicated Project Lead the Way classroom, fostering STEM education, and a makerspace designed to ignite hands-on learning experiences. The school also has a versatile “cafetorium,” a space that seamlessly transitions between dining and performance uses.

Northview Middle School also has an art room equipped with a full kiln for pottery projects and new athletic fields for football, track, baseball, softball, and soccer. The community can also enjoy a new cross-country course and walking trails.

The new school was made possible through the community’s support of the 2016 and 2020 referenda, which directed funds toward improving facilities and infrastructure districtwide. Students experienced the new school for the first time Aug. 1, coinciding with Washington Township’s first day of the school year.