Scholarships available to Boone County students

High school students in Zionsville and Whitestown are eligible to apply for the 2025 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship through the Community Foundation of Boone County.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program provides 147 scholarships statewide for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for items such as books and/or equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

The program is administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana and locally through the Community Foundation of Boone County.

Applicants must be Boone County residents who are within the upper 20 percent of their high school’s graduating class after six semesters; submit a complete online application; graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by June 30, 2025; and intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana.

Applications will be evaluated on several criteria, including community involvement; volunteerism; commitment to Indiana; work experience; academic performance; school activities; short answer essays; and two nonschool affiliated letters of recommendation.

Lilly Endowment created the scholarship program in 1997, and to date has provided more than 5,300 Hoosier students with tuition grants totaling more than $490 million. The Community Foundation of Boone County has administered the program locally since its inception.

“CFBC is thrilled to once again offer the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in 2025,” stated Julie Reagan, CEO of the Community Foundation of Boone County. “This initiative represents our commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and is designed to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional promise and dedication. We believe in the transformative power of education and are proud to invest both in the bright futures of these outstanding individuals and the future of our community.”

Eight applicants will be nominated by the Community Foundation of Boone County for final consideration. Scholarship recipients will be notified in mid-December before winter break.

Apply at grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=cfboonescholarship by 2 p.m. Sept. 6.