Hanami Sushi & Sake Bar opens at Carmel City Center

A new traditional Japanese restaurant has made its home in Carmel.

Hanami Sushi & Sake Bar had its grand opening Aug. 9 at Carmel City Center, 703 Veterans Way. The owners are Saowalux Fary, Dao Richmond, Nat Boutenet, Wilai Johnson and chef Nuttapol Suktad.

Fary, Boutent and Johnson are from Thailand.

Fary has more than 20 years in the restaurant business and owns others in the Indianapolis area.

“I love this location,” Fary said. “I think we have a lot of potential here.”

Fary said the owners had a Japanese friend consult on the restaurant’s traditional Japanese dishes.

“We did the soft opening, and we could see how very nice people are here,” Johnson said. “The Carmel people are really helping to support us, and we’re so happy to be serving them.”

The restaurant has a beer and wine license and is seeking a full liquor license.

Hanami has 10 employees. The restaurant can seat 80 inside and 30 outside under a pergola.

Along with sushi, there are a variety of appetizers such as spring rolls, chicken karaage, crab rangoon and noodle dishes. The entrees include beef and chicken teriyaki.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It is open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed Sundays.

For more, visit hanamisushicarmel.com