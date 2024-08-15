Letter: Current a comfort while deployed overseas

Editor,

I have just returned home from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. After arriving overseas into this huge life change, I was eager to enjoy comforts from home. My wonderful wife mailed me, among other things, editions of the Current in Carmel newspaper. It felt amazing to have a piece of home physically in my hands and catch up on Carmel news, even if it was a month old when I read it. Many times, I almost forgot what some of Carmel’s streets, schools and businesses looked like until I read articles that refreshed my memory and my spirit.

Current is more than just a newspaper; it is a symbol of a great place to come home to. Thank you for being here for your citizens when we’re home and away.

Nick Justice, Carmel