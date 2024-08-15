Riverview Health named a Community Impact Award recipient

Riverview Health is one of 15 companies nationwide to be named a Culture of Good 2024 Community Impact Award recipient.

According to Riverview Health, Culture of Good, Inc. is an organization dedicated to inspiring businesses to make a positive difference in the world. The award celebrates companies that exemplify excellence in corporate citizenship and embody the values of compassion, generosity and purpose-driven leadership.

“We are honored to receive Culture of Good’s 2024 Community Impact Award,” stated Dave Hyatt, Riverview Health president and CEO. “Riverview Health’s mission is to preserve and improve the health and well-being of those we serve. We know that if we want our community to be healthier, we need to partner with and support the work of other local organizations. Being recognized for creating that culture of working together to uplift the community really reaffirms why we’re here.”

According to Culture of Good, Riverview Health was selected for the award based on “an outstanding commitment to community service and using business as a force for positive change in the world.”

“We are proud to recognize companies like Riverview Health,” stated Ryan McCarty, the spokesperson for the awards. “Culture of Good’s Community Impact Award is not just an event; it’s a movement towards recognizing businesses that integrate social good into their core.”

For more about Culture of Good’s Community Impact Award, visit cultureofgood.com.