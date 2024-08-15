Zionsville Lions provide diabetic screenings

Zionsville residents had a chance to learn about diabetes treatment and prevention at Zionsville Lions Park July 21.

The Diabetes Awareness and Family Fun Day combined entertainment and education, drawing a crowd of several hundred participants for a day filled with engaging activities and important health screenings.

Family friendly activities including bounce houses, arts and crafts and yard games served as the backdrop for the program’s mission to raise awareness about diabetes.

During the event, the Lions provided diabetes screenings for 92 individuals, including risk assessments, glucose testing and A1C screenings — a measure of average blood glucose over an 8- to 12-week period.

According to the Lions, the proactive approach led to the identification of a few participants with elevated blood sugar levels, who were previously unaware of their potential condition.

“We provided these individuals with guidance on next steps, encouraging them to follow up with their health care providers for further evaluation and support,” Lions officials stated in a news release. “The success of the event was not only in the numbers but in the impact made. We were able to deliver vital health information in a friendly, accessible environment, ensuring that many left with a better understanding of their health and the importance of regular diabetes screening. The fun activities created a relaxed atmosphere, making it easier for attendees to engage with our health professionals and take advantage of the screening services offered.”

Learn more about the Zionsville Lions Club at zionsvillelions.com.