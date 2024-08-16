Lane restrictions planned on I-465, U.S. 31 for bridge inspection 

Lane restrictions are planned for the next several days on I-465 westbound and U.S. 31 for inspection of the beams of the Spring Mill Road bridge over the interstate.

The I-465 westbound double lane closure schedule is:

9 p.m. Aug. 16 to 11 a.m. Aug. 17

9 p.m. Aug. 17 to 11 a.m. Aug. 18

9 p.m. Aug. 19 to 5 a.m. Aug. 20

The U.S. 31 southbound to I-465 westbound ramp closure schedule is:

8 p.m. Aug. 16 to noon Aug. 17

8 p.m. Aug. 17 to noon Aug. 18

8 p.m. Aug. 19 to 6 a.m. Aug. 20

The U.S. 31 northbound to I-465 westbound ramp closure schedule is:

8 p.m. Aug. 16 to noon Aug. 17

8 p.m. Aug. 17 to noon Aug. 18

8 p.m. Aug. 19 to 6 a.m. Aug. 20

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Source: INDOT