Women’s races include Get a MOVE on Cancer fundraiser

Dr. Tarah Ballinger created the Indiana University Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center’s MOVE program in 2022 to provide exercise support for cancer patients.

MOVE stands for Multidisciplinary Oncologic Vitality and Exercise.

“Exercise has a multitude of benefits for patients with cancer, including improved response to treatment, less side effects, better quality of life and even improved survival rates in some types of cancer,” said Ballinger, a breast oncologist at IU Health and an associate professor of medicine and the Vera Bradley Scholar in Breast Cancer Research at the IU School of Medicine. “However, there are often a lot of barriers to exercise for patients, and this is not a service covered by insurance. That is where our program comes in. We provide 1-on-1 or group exercise support, in-person or virtually, free of charge to patients. We are fully supported by philanthropic efforts like the Get a MOVE on Cancer run/walk.”

Ballinger views the MOVE program as a perfect partner for the Indiana Women’s Running Festival, which is Aug. 31 in Carmel. Races begin at 7:30 a.m. and include a half-marathon, 10K and 5K.

“Last year, the event was a 1-mile walk, and several of our patients participated and also raised money for our program,” Ballinger said. “Myself and our lead exercise physiologist, Danielle Halsey, walked the event with our patients. Our patients are a lot stronger than we think, so this year we are moving up from the 1-mile walk to the 5K. We hope to have a lot more engagement from patients in our program, but importantly from our IUSCCC employees and the community as well. It means so much to patients experiencing cancer to see their community showing up for them.”

Ballinger, an Indianapolis resident, knows the value of exercise herself.

“One of the reasons I am so passionate about exercise oncology is because I know how beneficial exercise has been for me, both physically and mentally,” Ballinger said. “I run regularly and it helps so much with my mood, stress and makes me better at the work that I do.”

The races moved from downtown Indianapolis to Carmel in 2023.

For more, visit womensrunningfestival.com.