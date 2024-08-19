A parent’s perspective on Marian University Preparatory School

Commentary by Felice Brown

When my daughter transitioned from a school in Texas to Marian University Preparatory School, a 100 percent virtual schooling institution, I was cautiously optimistic. In Texas, my daughter was enrolled in a large online institution where she often struggled to get the attention she needed – illustrated by the fact that she was rarely called by name, as there were too many students to keep their names straight.

As a young child, the lack of connection to her teachers and education caused my daughter to feel overlooked, at best, or, at its most extreme, getting in trouble because she didn’t respond to a name that wasn’t hers. By the end of first grade, my daughter was already discouraged and dejected without even being able to define the words. And then, our family took action.

When we relocated to Indiana, I was on a quest to find a different academic environment that would enable my daughter to feel safe and seen while learning – and that’s when I discovered Marian University Preparatory School. Throughout the entire enrollment process, I had one goal: I wanted my daughter to have a positive experience in literacy over the next 12 months.

Upon entering Marian University Preparatory School, a 100 percent virtual school, we had some adjustments to make. Interacting with fewer students was initially daunting for her. In Texas, my daughter didn’t have to know the answer because the likelihood she’d be called on was so low. However, in the virtual setting, with fewer students, her teachers and I were able to quickly ascertain her learning gaps and provide the additional support needed to help her master what she was learning – and the personalized attention she received from her teachers, Ms. Ready and Taylor, was transformative. They worked diligently to help her acclimate to the new environment and fostered an atmosphere that prioritized her well-being and academic growth.

The results have been remarkable, in and out of the classroom. My daughter participates actively in school plays and has seen a significant improvement in her reading and comprehension skills. Her enthusiasm for learning has soared, and she now spells and picks up new language skills with confidence. The progress in her English Language Arts, or ELA, scores is a testament to the nurturing and effective teaching methods at Marian University Prep. What took her days to complete due to test anxiety at the beginning of the year now takes a fraction of the time, showcasing her increased confidence and reduced anxiety.

Moreover, the school’s faith-based approach extends beyond academics. It subtly integrates values and lessons into everyday activities without being overly prescriptive. For instance, during Earth Day, my daughter became passionate about picking up trash in our local community. She even began thanking others for not littering, demonstrating her growing sense of responsibility and community engagement.

Financially, the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program has been a blessing, significantly reducing tuition costs and allowing us to cover her second-grade year as well. This has made it feasible for us to consider additional extracurricular activities, even though we live three hours from the school. We plan to use some Fridays or Mondays for travel so she can participate more fully in the school’s offerings.

In sharing my daughter’s journey, I hope to provide a comprehensive view of our experience with Marian University Preparatory School. The personalized attention, the supportive environment, and the holistic development approach have all contributed to turning her educational experience from a struggle into a success. While we are still exploring all options for her future education, our experience with Marian University Prep has been overwhelmingly positive and has laid a strong foundation for her continued growth and learning.