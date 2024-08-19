Local Author Fair returns after hiatus

By Samantha Kupiainen

The Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main. St., will host its first Local Author Fair in more than five years from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 24. The event celebrates literary talent and community engagement and will allow attendees to connect with dozens of local authors representing a variety of genres and backgrounds.

Participants can expect to see and interact with roughly 40 authors at the fair.

“There was an enthusiastic response from authors who wanted to participate,” said Brian Barrett, CCPL adult services librarian. “We have room for about 40 authors and received over 80 applications.”

Genres will include fiction, biographies, children’s books and science fiction and fantasy. Authors will range from established writers to emerging voices, and the fair will showcase authors local to Carmel and surrounding communities. Additionally, authors will discuss their writing, sell and sign their books, and give attendees an insight into their creative processes.

“We’ve seen an increase in recent years in the number of authors in our community, especially as self-publishing has taken off,” CCPL adult services assistant manager Kendall Culbertson said. “This event will be a great way to connect those authors with new readers and for readers to learn about the writing process from the people who do it.”

The Local Author Fair was previously hosted from 2014-2018. CCPL aims to make it an annual event once again.

“This will be the first Local Author Fair since the library was remodeled, “Barrett said.

The Local Author Fair is free and doesn’t require registration. Learn more at carmelclaylibrary.org/events.