Snapshot: Fields Market Garden breaks ground on greenhouse

From left, Fields Market Garden Urban Farmer Kate Sexton and Rebecca McGuckin, chief culture officer at Old Town Companies, attend an Aug. 8 groundbreaking for the Fields Market Garden greenhouse. The cost of the greenhouse at 270 W. Smoky Row Rd. in Old Town’s North End development is $143,000, plus an additional $50,000 for infrastructure work. Funding for the project includes more than $78,000 raised through crowdfunding, a $50,000 matching grant from the IHCDA CreatINg Places program and a $81,000 grant from the Merchant’s Foundation Fund VII. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completed greenhouse is expected in late fall. The garden is also adding a head house with public restrooms, garage space, a walk-in cooler and more. Learn more at FieldsMarketGarden.com. (Photo courtesy of Kate Sexton)