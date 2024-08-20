Affidavit outlines interaction between Carmel police, suspect shot in parking garage

The Carmel Police Department officer who shot a suspect in a parking garage Aug. 11 feared for his and another officer’s safety as the suspect drove his vehicle into a police car, according to a probable cause affidavit outlining charges against the suspect, Daniel Castillo.

Castillo, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper right shoulder and was arrested Aug. 12 after being released from the hospital. He is facing eight charges and remains in the Hamilton County Jail with bond set at $750,000.

According to the affidavit, police responded at 7:48 p.m. to the Avant apartment complex at 12890 Old Meridian St. after receiving a report that the suspect was repeatedly banging on the door of an apartment where the 911 caller and his girlfriend – who previously had a relationship with Castillo – were “terrified” inside.

The woman told investigators Castillo had sent offensive and profane text messages to her throughout the day, including “I can’t wait till you die” and “I hope you die slow” and that he texted “I’m here” at the same time the knocking began, the affidavit states. She also showed police more than 190 missed phone calls from Castillo within four hours that day.

Carmel police responded and eventually located Castillo in a blue Dodge Charger backed into a space in the parking garage. Officer Pablo Navarrete blocked the Charger with his police vehicle, and he and CPD Officer Isaiah Sweat approached both sides of Castillo’s vehicle and began ordering him to step outside.

The affidavit states that Castillo showed his hands but refused to exit the vehicle. After rolling his window up, Castillo placed the car into drive, “turned the wheels facing Officer Navarrete’s position” to the right and accelerated it into Navarrete’s police vehicle, continuing to rev the engine after striking it. Navarrete told investigators he saw Sweat step back and draw his firearm at the same time.

As the Charger’s wheels continued to spin after striking the police vehicle, Navarrete fired three shots.

“Officer Navarrete explained he was in fear that Castillo would hurt either Officer Sweat or himself,” states the affidavit, written by Indiana State Police Det. Hope Mueller. “Officer Navarrete stated Officer Sweat was still next to the front driver door when Castillo changed his actions, by placing the vehicle in drive and grabbing the steering wheel. Officer Navarrete noted that Officer Sweat presented his firearm while moving backward. Officer Navarrete believed Officer Sweat observed a threat inside the vehicle due to his position to view inside the vehicle.”

After the shooting, Sweat broke a window and police removed an uncooperative Castillo from the vehicle, the affidavit states. As they attempted to remove Castillo, Navarrete said he observed a black knife in the center console of the Charger.

According to the affidavit, the interaction between the officers and Castillo in the garage was captured on police-worn and police vehicle dashboard cameras.

Navarrete, who has worked for CPD for three years, was placed on critical incident leave during the investigation of the shooting, which is being conducted by the Indiana State Police and Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Before joining CPD, Navarrete worked for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 10 years.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for information about the status of the investigation. CPD, an attorney for Navarrete and an attorney for Castillo declined to comment.

Castillo has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal recklessness, two counts of resisting law enforcement, one count of criminal mischief and one count of harassment by means of a telephone call. His trial is set for Dec. 2 in Hamilton Superior Court 5.