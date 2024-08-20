Family Promise of Hamilton County announces new executive director

Nancy Ramsey, the first executive director of Family Promise of Hamilton County, a nonprofit whose mission is to help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence, is retiring this month. Noblesville native Alicia Klingerman has been selected as the new executive director.

Ramsey moved into a consultation role Aug. 1 and is mentoring Klingerman throughout a one-month transition period. According to FPoHC’s board of directors, Ramsey was the first person hired into the FPoHC affiliate.

“I’ve been truly blessed and it’s been an honor serving the community with Family Promise of Hamilton County,” Ramsey stated. “Since moving here as a little girl, I have loved Hamilton County and enjoyed sharing my love and passion through my work. I will take many great memories of the families we’ve helped with housing needs over the years and will continue to advocate for them.”

Jennifer Novello, board president, lauded Ramsey’s leadership and service.

“In Nancy’s six years of inspirational leadership, she is leaving our organization in an incredibly strong and stable position,” Novello stated. “She has used her influence to shift the conversation regarding housing sustainability and has generously shared her wisdom and insights with us all.”

The board of directors said the appointment of Klingerman as the new executive director “marks a significant step forward in the organization’s mission to support families and children experiencing homelessness in the community.”

Klingerman previously held leadership roles at the Department of Child Services and Family Development Services.

“I am extremely honored to be Nancy’s successor as the executive director at Family

Promise of Hamilton County,” Klingerman stated. “It is my privilege to serve my hometown and county. We will continue to serve families through our mission because we believe every child deserves a home.”

Novello said Klingerman’s background and commitment to addressing homelessness and supporting families aligns with FPoHC’s mission.

“We believe Alicia will lead us into a new era of growth and success,” Novello stated.

For more, visit familypromisehamiltoncountyin.org.