Frank promoted to Zionsville Fire Department engineer

Zionsville Fire Department firefighter Ed Frank has been promoted to the rank of engineer. He was sworn in by Mayor John Stehr during the Aug. 5 Zionsville Town Council meeting.

Frank has been with ZFD for more than 17 years. He began as a part-time firefighter in 2006 and became full time the following year.

Frank recently participated in the department’s merit engineer promotion process.

“This process consisted of a written aptitude test, interviews, tool operation practical test, pump operation practical test and a driving exam,” ZFD Chief James VanGorder said. “There were a total of seven firefighters who participated in this process, and firefighter Frank scored the highest.”

Frank has served as Honor Guard Commander, peer fitness trainer and mentor. He has earned several awards and commendations, including a Life Saving Award in 2021.

Follow the ZFD’s activities at facebook.com/zionsvillefiredepartment.