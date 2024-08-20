Ignite to hold high school match of week

The Indy Ignite are more than four months away from opening their inaugural volleyball season, but team officials are working on building their fan base.

The team will host the Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab starting Aug. 22.

“It is designed to bring attention to the fact that women’s professional volleyball at the highest level is coming to Indiana in 2025,” said Randi Raff, Indy Ignite’s director of community engagement,

The Indy Ignite begins play at the Fishers Event Center in January 2025.

“It is also designed to make a difference in the lives of young volleyball players,” said Raff, a former head volleyball coach at the University of Southern Indiana and Indiana University assistant coach. “While we establish pro volleyball in Indiana as one of eight teams competing in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, we want to support volleyball at all levels across the state of Indiana.”.

The team will select an Ignite Player of the Match and feature the player on the team’s social media platforms. The player also will receive Ignite gear and a pair of tickets to Ignite matches. There also will be giveaway merchandise and one fan will win a pair of VIP courtside seats to a match. In addition, there will be a mobile box office and pro shop so fans can conveniently buy Ignite tickets and merchandise.

“There is no better place for Indy Ignite than central Indiana, which is a hotbed for women’s volleyball, with eight prominent clubs,” Raff said. “Many hold national championships, and the Class 4A reigning state girls champions, Hamilton Southeastern, is right here in Hamilton County.”

Raff will attend many of the matches, along with other staff members, including players and Ignite coach George Padjen.

Indy Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab Schedule is:

Week 1: Aug. 22 — Pendleton Heights at Westfield; Week 2: Aug. 29 — Hamilton Southeastern at Brownsburg; Week 3: Sept. 3 — Roncalli at Cathedral; Week 4: Sept. 11 — Carmel at Zionsville, Sept. 12 – HSE at Fishers: Week 5: Sept. 17 — Brownsburg at Center Grove Week 6 – Noblesville at Carmel; Week 7- Oct. 2 — Westfield at Avon; Week 8: Wildcard Week – The Ignite will choose three matches and poll social media audiences to pick the match to attend.