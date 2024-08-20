‘It’s just amazing’: Carmel Youth Assistance Program builds connections, confidence through mentorship program

By Jennifer A. Haire

For the past nine years, the Carmel Youth Assistance Program has provided resources and support to students in the Carmel area, and it added a mentoring program in 2017. CYAP mentors are tasked with providing children a safe, neutral third-party trusted adult in a casual and fun environment.

Kids identified for the mentoring program come from various backgrounds. Some are from single-parent households or nontraditional living situations, such as residing with a grandparent or other relative. CYAP representatives collaborate with parents and school social workers to determine who might be a good fit to consider the program.

“Youth who are in mentoring really just need some adult 1-on-1 attention,” said Melissa Yarger, CYAP early intervention advocate. “They might have five other siblings at home and just sometimes get lost in the shuffle and need some extra care.”

Volunteer mentors meet with their mentee once a week and are required to commit for a minimum of one year. Mentors can decide how they spend their time but are encouraged to plan activities such as cooking a meal together, playing ping-pong at Midtown or going rock climbing.

“It’s really just about having fun together, enjoying new experiences,” Yarger said. “And with fun, those kinds of tougher conversations will come out naturally, because it’ll start to develop this positive relationship where kids will start to come to you for advice.”

Molli Salter has been a CYAP mentor for two years. The empty nester mom of three was looking for a way to volunteer and make a difference in the community. Her friend heard about the mentorship program and recommended they both apply.

Salter says the experience has been fulfilling.

“It’s just meant a lot to make a difference and just see the change in (my mentee’s) confidence and her personality since I started,” Salter said. “It’s just amazing.”

Students are not required to work with a mentor but may opt in if they choose. Yarger said program goals are to help kids broaden their horizons beyond home and school. By providing a chance to explore their community, they may see life and their future in a new way.

“Our kids in elementary school right now are one day going to be running our country,” Yarger said. “So, when we get those kids with mentors and strong leaders to set good examples, we’re setting ourselves up for success.”

Kids in the mentoring program range from fifth to 10th grade. CYAP averages nine to 12 matches at a time, many of which are long-term, lasting four or five years. Yarger estimated that CYAP makes approximately five new matches a year, and there is often a waitlist.

Mentors must be 21 or older, pass a background check and have a valid driver’s license. The program uses grant funding to cover higher price activities such as attending a sporting event, visiting the zoo, museum or Top Golf. Smaller, daily activity costs are at the mentor’s expense.

“We really just need people who are flexible, compassionate and who are good listeners and who can have a little bit of fun and be silly,” Yarger said.

For more information visit youthassistance.org/become-a-mentor-carmel?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR3xuIlsNdjFTsh8XXbZTf0KSly8rURX_6Afba9o-X_eS8t7Xnb6xSthU14_aem_7sPSp0emfIEmCNxXqzT3Iw.

Community partnerships

Every municipality in Hamilton County offers a youth assistance program. In Carmel, the program is staffed by two full-time early intervention advocates and a part-time assistant and program coordinator.

The Carmel Youth Assistance Program works with children ages 3 to 17. In 2023, 170 students were referred to the program, mentors logged 510 hours and tutors volunteered 307 hours.

CYAP relies on partnerships with Hamilton County, the City of Carmel and Carmel Clay Schools.

“Those three entities really had to come together to support this program here in Carmel, and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Melissa Yarger, CYAP early intervention advocate. “They’re a great resource for us.”