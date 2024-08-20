Night & Day diversions – August 20, 2024

‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” runs through Aug. 25 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Simply the Best: A Celebration of Tina Turner” is set for Aug. 22, followed by “Deceptions: An Evening of Magic & Lies” Aug. 23 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com

Symphony on the Prairie

“Free Fallin: The Tom Petty Concert Experience” is set for Aug. 23, followed by “Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John” Aug. 24 at Symphony on the Prairie at Conner Prairie in Fishers. Both performances start at 8 p.m. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

‘The Woman in Black’

Carmel Community Players’ production of “The Woman in Black” runs through Aug. 25 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

New Kids on the Block

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.