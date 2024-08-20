Olympic medal winner honored in Zionsville

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr issued a proclamation Aug. 19, honoring Olympian and local resident Matt Anderson.

Anderson is a member of the U.S. men’s national team that earned its third bronze medal in Olympic history with a 3-0 victory over reigning world champion Italy in Paris Aug. 9. An outside hitter, the victory is the second time Anderson has brought hardware home from the Olympics.

“Matt Anderson represented our town, state and country with remarkable talent, determination and perseverance, exemplifying the highest standards of athletic excellence in the 2024 Olympic games,” Stehr said. “(His) outstanding performance in men’s volleyball contributed to his team’s success in earning the bronze medal.”

The proclamation declared Aug. 19 “Matt Anderson Day” in Zionsville.

“Matt Anderson is inspiring to young athletes and residents in Zionsville and embodies the values of hard work, resilience and integrity,” Stehr said in the proclamation. “(He) will inspire future generations to strive for their personal best both on the volleyball court and in their lives.”

Besides being a member of this year’s men’s national team, Anderson was a 2004 high school state champion in New York, an NCAA champion at Penn State University, an NCAA All-American and is a four-time Olympian.

“We are just really pleased that he lives in our town and that he’s representing us as well as he does,” Stehr said.

Matt and his wife Jackie live in Zionsville with their two children.