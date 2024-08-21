Indiana Joint Replacement Institute opens temporary office in Noblesville

Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, which provides hip and knee replacement care for patients across Indiana, is now accepting patients in Noblesville at the intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street.

Dr. Michael Meneghini, CEO, and his team began seeing patients this month at 9460 E. 146th St. According to Meneghini, the location is temporary while a new facility is under construction at 14065 Borgwarner Dr. in Noblesville.

“​​We are building a flagship facility as the first site of Noblesville Innovation Mile,” Meneghini said. “We do a lot of research education. We have three hip and knee replacement fellows, and they’ve done residency in orthopedics. They spend a year with us learning advanced hip and knee replacement techniques. We also do a lot of design and development of replacement implants and computer navigation. So, we do a lot of innovative things.”

According to the City of Noblesville, the Innovative Mile is a community under development that will encompass nearly 600 acres. It will become a dynamic business and technology hub that serves as a gateway for innovation and growth.

Meneghini said he is excited about Indiana Joint Replacement Institute being the first site of Innovation Mile.

“We’ll open in the first quarter of 2025, and then shortly after us, the Pacers G League and the Noblesville Event Center will open, which will be really exciting for Noblesville,” Meneghini said. “We’re excited to be part of it.”

For more, visit injri.com.