Brain Bolt to Neurosurgery Foundation

The Brain Bolt’s most important goal is raising funds for Goodman Campbell’s Neurosurgery Foundation.

However, Goodman Campbell’s Dr. Richard Rodgers, a spine surgeon, said the annual event also allows important interaction between physicians, staff and survivors.

The ninth annual Brain Bolt is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 5, starting at the Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square. It will have a 5K course and a 1-mile survivor course.

“We’re able to see how they are doing long term when they come to participate,” Rodgers said. “They get to hang out with us and have a fun morning in a more personal space instead of purely clinical in the hospital. It’s nice to see patients and their families outside the hospital. The patients and their families get to interact with other families of survivors. That’s not something that gets to happen much outside of a support group setting.”

Rodgers said he is not an avid runner but has participated in many 5Ks through the years.

“This one has always been different from others,” he said. “Most of them you sign up, you go and run your 5K, get your bottle of water and banana and go home. This one it’s much more of a half-day event with food trucks and activities. We have booths for all of our sponsors.”

The funds raised benefit Goodman Campbell programs that revolve around the research and care of people with traumatic brain injuries and traumatic spinal cord injuries, Rodgers said.

“We have a robust research team that is funded by our foundation,” Rodgers said. “Events like Brian Bolt help us fund that part of the mission.”

Rodgers said some attendees come for the competition and their own personal fitness but the “vast majority” attend to have fun and spend time with others.

Music will be provided by a DJ. The early bird registration fee of $30 ends Aug. 31. The regular fee is $35. To register, visit.goodmancampbell.com/about/brain-bolt-5k. To learn more about the various sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected].