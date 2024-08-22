Fishers man wins three events at Pan-American Masters

Age is only a number for Kent Powers. In July, the Fishers resident competed in his first Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland, where the 63-year-old won the long jump, triple jump and high jump events.

The Pan-American Games is a multi-sports event held every four years for athletes 30 and older. They bring together thousands of competitors from more than 50 countries.

During the July 12-21 event, Powers competed in the men’s 60-64 age division. He won the long jump with a mark of 4.91 meters; the high jump at 1.70 meters; and the triple jump at 10.20 meters. His high-jump mark was the best in the U.S. and third-best in the world for his age group. His long and triple jumps put him in the top 10 nationwide.

“Winning all three events was a big surprise,” Powers said. “I thought I could make the podium and maybe squeak out one win, but certainly winning all three was unexpected.”

Powers said he found out about the Masters tournament through USA Track and Field, the Indianapolis-based governing body for track and field in the United States. He competed in track and field at Anderson University and stayed active after college.

“I really enjoy competing in track,” he said. “I like a lot of the aspects for it. I like the training for it. As I became aware of opportunities, I naturally gravitated to them.”

Powers self-coaches and trains year-round. He works on strength, speed and plyometrics – a type of strength training. He said it takes dedication and self-discipline to stay focused.

“I enjoy the training as much as I enjoy the competition,” he said. “As far as what I’m feeling before I jump, it’s weird because at my age, your performances aren’t improving each year. So, in the first jump of the year in the new season, you kind of wonder how it’s going to go. You always kind of think you’re ready, but you’re never quite certain until you’re actually out there and start competing.”

Powers said it’s special that he is still able to compete.

“I still feel the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, to borrow from an old ‘Wide World of Sports’ phrase,” he said. “Opportunities to compete are rare once you move from the college ranks. I consider it a blessing to be able to continue in track and field. I’m very thankful.”

For more about the Masters games, visit clevelandmasters2024.com.