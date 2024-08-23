Club Works opens in Zionsville

Club Works, the latest innovation in coworking and event spaces, opened at 6210 Technology Center Dr., Suite 300 in Zionsville in June. According to the company, the new space has become a go-to destination for professionals and event coordinators seeking a dynamic and flexible environment.

Club Works is designed to offer a versatile environment for professionals and event planners seeking modern coworking spaces with amenities that support productivity and social interaction.

Amenities include:

Multiple coworking spaces that include dual monitors and charging ports in large workstation area.

Two conference rooms equipped with advanced technology.

Quiet coworking areas and phone booths.

A networking/event center for business gatherings, club meetings and social events featuring multiple televisions, two 150-inch laser projectors, seating, darts, GoldenTee,TruGolf golf simulator and shuffleboard.

The space also includes a coffee maker, free soft drinks, tea and flavored sparkling water.

Club Works offers 24-hour access with a key fob, allowing members to work and socialize on their own schedule.

“Our members have been incredibly positive about the space,” stated Ben Moser, co-owner of Club Works. “They appreciate the convenience of scheduling through our app, the flexibility of our coworking spaces, and the professional atmosphere that surpasses typical coffee shop or restaurant meetings. We’re thrilled to offer a space where work and social interaction come together seamlessly.”

New members also receive a complimentary Club Works hat, shirt and refillable water tumbler.

For more, visit clubworks.us or email [email protected].