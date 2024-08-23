New Westfield Lions Club members and their sponsors, from left, Carrie Larrison, Judy Waldroup, District Governor Rocky Simpson, Jack Waldroup and Jeff Larrison. (Photo courtesy of Westfield Lions Club) The new officers of the Westfield Lions Club were sworn in during the club’s July meeting at the clubhouse, 1101 E. 169th St. Attending the meeting are, back from left, Keith Sanborn, Tom Balchik, Rodney Benson, District Governor Rocky Simpson, Ron Mangus and John Wardlow and, front from left, Jeff Larrison, Bill Nesbitt, Craig Cooley and Jerry Kirby. The clubhouse is undergoing renovations to expand and update the meeting room, kitchen, bathrooms, conference room and to add storage. Once completed, the building will be available for the public to rent. The Westfield Lions Club, founded in 1930, is the longest-serving service club in Hamilton County. For more, visit westfieldlions.org. (Photo courtesy of Westfield Lions Club) Snapshot: Westfield Lions Club swears in new officers 0 By Current Publishing on August 23, 2024 Westfield Community Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email