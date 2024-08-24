Carmel in brief — August 27, 2024

Submit questions for school board debate – Current Publishing will present a debate between the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees candidates at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green in Carmel. Current readers may submit questions or issues to be considered for the debate by emailing [email protected].

Race through WestClay – The RUN(317) 5K series will present a race in the Village of WestClay at 7 p.m. Aug. 29. The series features 3.17-mile races in five neighborhoods in the 317 area code. Each participant will receive two free beers, wines or seltzers, a license plate-inspired medal and post-race street party. Learn more and register at run317.com.

City selects banking partner – The City of Carmel has selected Lake City Bank as its new banking partner following a comprehensive request for proposal process. Conducted with the assistance of Baker Tilly Investment Services, 22 banks and credit unions participated in the process, each submitting detailed proposals. Lake City Bank was selected as the preferred banking partner due to its financial proposal, which provided the most favorable combination of interest rates and no fees. The city’s financial team projects an increase of $400,000 annually in interest earnings compared to the bid from its current banking partner. Lake City Bank will begin its transition in September.

Team Bounceback launches – The City of Carmel has launched Team Bounceback, an initiative aimed at attracting former local high school students who have left the area and encouraging current students to build their futures in Carmel. The committee, led by Carlton Anker, an attorney for Lewis And Wilkins, will serve as an informal advisory body focused on strengthening the city’s ties with its younger generations. The committee, composed of eight voluntary members, will meet on an as-needed basis and is open to expanding its membership as the initiative evolves.

Heirbrandt reappointed – Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt was recently reappointed as a member of the National Association of Counties Transportation Steering Committee. He previously served a four-year term and was selected to serve another. The Transportation Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to federal transportation legislation, funding and regulation and its impacts on county government. Heirbrandt is one of only two members of the committee hailing from Indiana.

Class of ‘14 reunion – The Carmel High School Class of 2014 will hold a reunion for graduates, staff, teachers and coaches who would like to attend. The event is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Carmel Civic Square, 3 Civic Square, in Carmel. RSVP at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeDpVdoI57WL3lKLxJUrODH6ax0MGUBmhWRohScm8gnhvE6ww/viewform

Model train car donations sought — The Carmel Clay Historical Society is seeking donations of O gauge train cars for a permanent display in the Carmel Clay History Museum. Those interested in donating or learning more may contact CCHS at 317-846-7117 or [email protected].

Reduce food waste – The Carmel Green Initiative will present information on food waste at 6p.m. Sept. 19, 6 p.m. at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St. Attendees can learn simple ways to reduce food waste, including composting at home and compost collection services. Visit carmelgreen.org to learn more.

School assistance for children of veterans – Operation Back to School — also known as the Military Family Relief Fund Back to School Program — provides financial assistance to Hoosier veteran families experiencing financial difficulties. Offered by the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the program offers $500 of assistance per qualified dependent for back-to-school supplies and other school-related expenses. Applications are accepted through Aug. 30. Learn more at in.gov/dva.

Flag disposal – American flags that are tattered and worn should be disposed of following federal guidelines, which include burning and proper handling of the ashes. Collection bins for flags in need of retirement can be found throughout Hamilton County, including VFW Stanley E. Banks, Sr. Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St. in Carmel; American Legion Post 173, 852 W Main St. in Carmel; VFW Ralph Lehr Post 6246, 654 S 9th St. in Noblesville; and American Legion Post 102, 9091 E 126th St. in Fishers.

Breakfast for veterans – Hamilton County Veterans Corp will host a free breakfast at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Barrington of Carmel, 1335 S. Guilford Rd. in Carmel, for American Legion and VFW post commanders and their Post Adjutant or other officers or members who want to help military veterans in Hamilton County. Breakfast is courtesy of Hamilton County Veterans Corp and Stronger Veterans Stronger Communities Coalition. Attendees will learn about the Governor’s Challenge on veteran suicide prevention and how veteran organizations play a role in assisting veterans in crisis. Learn more at hamiltoncountyveterans.com.

Support for seniors and caregivers – Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County, a nonprofit organization that provides support to Hamilton County residents 55 and older, hosts a caregiver support group and an aging well discussion group at the Westfield Washington Township office, 17400 Westfield Blvd. The free programming offers support for seniors and their caregivers within the community. The caregiver support group meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and Sept. 19. The aging well discussion group meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. Register for programs by contacting Angie Anderson, Program Manager at Shepherd’s Center, at 463-238-1703.

Brooke’s Place seeks volunteers – Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People is looking for volunteers to serve as support group facilitators for its westside, eastside and northside program nights. Volunteers provide a safe and supportive environment for young people, ages 3-29, and their caregivers, to grieve. Facilitators engage groups through conversation as well as age-appropriate therapeutic activities such as crafts and games. Facilitators serve families twice a month on either Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. To learn more about becoming a facilitator or to apply, contact [email protected] or visit brookesplace.org/grief-support-volunteer.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Telamon receives award – Telamon Corporation has received Culture of Good’s Community Impact Award in recognition of its contributions to its communities and corporate social responsibility. Presented by Culture of Good, an organization dedicated to inspiring businesses to make a positive difference in the world, this award celebrates companies that exemplify excellence in corporate citizenship and embody the values of compassion, generosity and purpose-driven leadership. Learn more at cultureofgood.com.

Fast-growing local company – Carmel-based Flint Analytics, a digital marketing firm for multi-location companies, has been ranked 3,011 in the Inc. 5000 – a listing of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in the country. Flint ranked 33rd in Indiana. The company aims to help businesses develop effective, targeted marketing campaigns by using data that is specific to the region. Learn more at FlintAnalytics.com.

Coolest things made in Indiana – Businesses and budding entrepreneurs have an opportunity to show off their wares at the Indiana Chamber’s fourth annual Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana competition. Companies entered in the tournament face off in a single-elimination bracket format. Products entered must be made in the Hoosier state. Businesses are limited to one submitted product. Online fan voting determines the winner of each matchup. The tournament tips off in late October and concludes in November. Entry is free. Applications are accepted through Oct. 18 at indianachamber.com/coolest.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Heart center named top hospital – Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center has been ranked the top hospital in Indiana and second in the nation for cardiac care by Money Magazine in its 2024 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care. The ranking compared all short-term, acute care hospitals in the nation that offer deep expertise with highly experienced cardiologists and heart specialists and have earned a four- or five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Run for Wellness – The Trinity Free Clinic Run for Wellness 5K is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd. in Carmel. Cost is $35 per person. To register or donate visit trinityfreeclinic.org.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and a shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].

Free weather radios for hard of hearing – Hamilton County Emergency Management is giving away free weather radios to Hamilton County residents who are deaf and hard of hearing. Grant dollars allowed EMA to purchase hundreds of the radios that come equipped with a pillow shaker and strobe lights. Anyone who qualifies should contact Monica Peterson at [email protected] to receive a radio.

Divas bicycle program returns – The second year for IU Health Momentum Indy Divas presented by VQ Labs, a women’s bicycle riding and empowerment program developed to foster a welcoming environment for women of all ages, experience and abilities, kicked off April 11. The program offers weekly rides (road and off-road) through September for women who are seeking a healthy, active lifestyle and an opportunity to connect socially with other women of all cycling levels and abilities. The group meets at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at Indiana Members Credit Union, 3975 W. 106th St. in Carmel. Membership is $150, and no woman will be turned away because of inability to pay. Learn more at momentumindy.org/divas.